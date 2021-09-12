Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Position Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,309 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 10.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 276.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 763.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 52,986 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.58.

BKI opened at $74.21 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

