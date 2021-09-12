BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,235,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,146,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 113,883 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,847,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 390,795 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 3.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BB opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BB. TD Securities lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.25.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

