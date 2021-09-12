BlackHat (BLKC) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002145 BTC on major exchanges. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $263,822.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00081048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00129792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00182416 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,144.28 or 0.99897724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.92 or 0.07263075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.02 or 0.00959089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003013 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

