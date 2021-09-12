BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $1,089,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,565,723.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,235 shares of company stock valued at $14,441,146 in the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 23.3% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 63,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BlackLine by 111,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 101.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,101,000 after acquiring an additional 222,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine stock opened at $120.59 on Friday. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.30 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

