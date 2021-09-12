BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

BlackLine stock opened at $120.59 on Friday. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.30 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,952,411.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,235 shares of company stock valued at $14,441,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 99.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BlackLine by 16.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

