BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Stock Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) by 504.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,620 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 61,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BGIO opened at $6.68 on Friday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $18.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 276.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $1.39.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

