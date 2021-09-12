BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $916.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $903.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $843.06. The stock has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

