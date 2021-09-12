Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

BXMT stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. 5,876,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,184 shares of company stock worth $200,488 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

