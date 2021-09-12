Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.
BXMT stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. 5,876,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.88.
In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,184 shares of company stock worth $200,488 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
