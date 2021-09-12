Blank Wallet (BLANK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.80 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $256,309.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00073165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00128575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.44 or 0.00180907 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,091.62 or 1.00165308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.26 or 0.07304444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.96 or 0.00930667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003009 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

