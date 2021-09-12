BLink One Day Volume Reaches $64,521.00 (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. BLink has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $64,521.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLink has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,467 coins. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

