Blocery Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Blocery has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Blocery coin can now be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Blocery has a total market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00063433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00158864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044254 BTC.

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,294,444 coins. Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

