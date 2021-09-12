Blockzero Labs Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $290,562.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00062854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00157727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.