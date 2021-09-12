Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Tops $0.14

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $201,389.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00061602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00164063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014498 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00044306 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

