Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 332,461 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

