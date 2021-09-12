BOLT Price Reaches $0.0057 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. BOLT has a total market cap of $5.60 million and $216,145.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOLT has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00063433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00158864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044254 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

