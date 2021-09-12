Bondly Trading Down 15.2% This Week (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bondly has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00062251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00159573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00044347 BTC.

Bondly is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

