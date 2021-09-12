Bonfida Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $610,371.00 (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for about $7.72 or 0.00016774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bonfida has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bonfida has a market cap of $346.80 million and approximately $610,371.00 worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00071906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00133241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00185845 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,113.71 or 1.00163916 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.85 or 0.07302296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.79 or 0.00931385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,908,948 coins and its circulating supply is 44,908,948 coins. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com

Bonfida Coin Trading

