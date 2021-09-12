BonusCloud (BXC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.26 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $43,597.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

