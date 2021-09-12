BOOM (BOOM) Market Cap Reaches $4.76 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $63,716.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOOM has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

