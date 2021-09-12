Boosted Finance (BOOST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $44,243.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00005587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $150,485.85 and $44,243.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00081063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00127395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00181625 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,058.42 or 0.99900443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.43 or 0.07199976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.00913487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

