Boosted Finance Price Reaches $2.42 on Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $144,736.71 and $31,599.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00005241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00072339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00130653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00185344 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.79 or 0.07322720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,061.44 or 0.99827170 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.87 or 0.00927301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

