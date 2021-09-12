BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). BrainsWay reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWAY shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrainsWay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of BWAY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 35,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,800. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $132.59 million, a P/E ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth $1,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.