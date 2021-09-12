Bread Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Bread has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $16.37 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00062593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00154200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00043837 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

