BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 11,679 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $118.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.98 and a 200 day moving average of $116.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

