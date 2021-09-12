BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 137,913 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 124.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,913 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.62% of BioLife Solutions worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 63.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $602,733.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,563,380.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,996,696 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $51.66 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

