BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 23,000 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.32% of LCI Industries worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 403.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 137.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

LCII opened at $130.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $156.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

