BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 30,278 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after buying an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Schlumberger by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,340 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

Shares of SLB opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

