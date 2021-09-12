BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 50,752 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,752 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.12% of Lightspeed POS worth $12,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth $10,391,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD opened at $124.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $128.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion and a PE ratio of -94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. Analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$115.00 price target (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.