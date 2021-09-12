BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 5,409 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

Ecolab stock opened at $225.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.89. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

