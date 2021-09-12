BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 82,281 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 82,281 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

