BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 17,207 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 151.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,935 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,808 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.