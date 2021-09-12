BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $341.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.14. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

