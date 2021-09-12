BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 14,577 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

