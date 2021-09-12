BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 218,171 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,171 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.16% of BlackBerry worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,235,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,288,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,302,000 after acquiring an additional 113,883 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,847,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 390,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 3.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.50 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on BB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.