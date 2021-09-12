BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 4,014 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 49,083.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.11.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $260.50 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $265.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

