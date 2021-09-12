BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 8,308 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.71.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

