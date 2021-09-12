BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $1,709,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,368,000 after acquiring an additional 183,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $256.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.75. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $261.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

