BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 31.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Public Storage by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $323.23 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $332.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.75 and a 200-day moving average of $285.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 in the last ninety days. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.