BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,515 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Primo Water worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $44,860,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 365.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,738,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,467 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $32,228,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $23,984,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 44.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,267,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,864,000 after acquiring an additional 697,030 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $1,042,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,394,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,926,166.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $219,384.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.60 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

