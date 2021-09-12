BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.55 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Humana by 164.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,018,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 42.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,906,000 after buying an additional 242,847 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $91,980,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $59,498,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $401.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $430.56 and its 200 day moving average is $428.41. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.63.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

