BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $11.21 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 127,591 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $342,182,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 860.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,432 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 602.0% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Shares of BSX opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,803,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,165 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,204 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

