BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $11.66 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 74,035 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.06% of Restaurant Brands International worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.68. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,588,735. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

