BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $11.89 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 48.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after buying an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,342,251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $926,277,000 after buying an additional 171,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $284.43 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

