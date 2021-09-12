BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.31 Million Stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,438 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.22% of CI Financial worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in CI Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

CIXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

