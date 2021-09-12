BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.35 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $177.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $95.44 and a one year high of $179.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 23,612 shares of company stock valued at $3,695,576 over the last ninety days.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

