BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.47 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALGN opened at $720.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $673.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.98. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.44 and a 12-month high of $735.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.