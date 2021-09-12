BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after acquiring an additional 703,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 476,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Roku by 72.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,293 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.00.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $328.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.18 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.62 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $206,232,131 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

