BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

NEM stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

