BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $188.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $280.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

