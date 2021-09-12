BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

AON opened at $292.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.00 and a 200-day moving average of $247.89. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $294.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

